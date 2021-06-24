Biden Discusses Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal From White House

[The stream is slated to start at 2 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak to reporters from the White House Thursday afternoon to discuss a breakthrough infrastructure deal to fix the nation's highways, bridges and waterways.

The address came just hours after Biden declared that the White House had reached a deal with a bipartisan group of senators over infrastructure, though key details over how to pay for the massive undertaking remain uncertain.

The framework will include $579 billion in new spending, the White House said. Some $312 billion will go to transportation, with $109 billion invested in roads, bridges and other major projects, $66 billion in passenger and freight rail and $49 billion in public transit.

Correction: An earlier headline misstated the location of Biden's address.

