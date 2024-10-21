Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Biden extends student loan payment pause by 6 months for 8 million SAVE plan borrowers

By Annie Nova,CNBC

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks as he announces a new plan for federal student loan relief during a visit to Madison Area Technical College Truax Campus, in Madison, Wisconsin, U.S, April 8, 2024. 
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters
  • Federal student loan payments for some 8 million borrowers will remain on pause for six months or longer, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Education said.
  • The development on Monday comes as the administration has been dragged into a slew of legal battles waged by Republicans over its recent student loan relief efforts. 

Federal student loan payments for some 8 million borrowers will remain on pause for six months or longer, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Education said. 

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The development on Monday comes as the administration has been dragged into a slew of legal battles waged by Republicans over its recent student loan relief efforts. 

The borrowers who are excused from their monthly payments are those enrolled in the Biden administration's new SAVE plan. SAVE enrollees will be placed in an interest-free general forbearance, the Education Department spokesperson said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

A federal court issued an injunction earlier this year preventing the department from implementing parts of the Saving on a Valuable Education plan. The agency had billed SAVE as the most affordable repayment plan in history, and many people were expected to see their monthly bills cut in half. 

Republican attorneys general in Kansas and Missouri, who led the legal challenges against SAVE, argue that the Biden administration is essentially trying to find a roundabout way to forgive student debt after the Supreme Court blocked its sweeping debt cancellation plan in June 2023.

SAVE comes with two key provisions that lawsuits have targeted: It has lower monthly payments than any other federal student loan repayment plan, and it leads to quicker debt erasure for those with small balances.

Money Report

Donald Trump 44 mins ago

McDonald's tells US restaurants it's not a ‘political brand' after Trump visit

news 1 hour ago

KKM Financial's Essential 40 stock fund is now an ETF

Before the legal challenges, the Education Department had already forgiven $5.5 billion in student debt for 414,000 borrowers through the SAVE Plan.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us