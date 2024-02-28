Biden gets annual physical, with fitness for office top election issue

President Joe Biden headed to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for his annual physical.

President Joe Biden arrived at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Wednesday morning for his annual physical, with a formal summary of his results expected later in the afternoon.

While the physical is a routine examination, this year it could help bolster — or undermine — the 81-year-old incumbent's case that he is physically and mentally capable of serving another four years in the White House.

The Democrat has weathered relentless attacks about his age and fitness from his political opponents, especially Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump, who will turn 78 in June.

After last year's physical, White House physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor said that Biden "remains a healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency."

