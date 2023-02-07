Money Report

Biden Labor Secretary Marty Walsh to Become Head of NHL Players Union

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images
  • Labor Secretary Marty Walsh will leave his post in the Biden administration to become head of the NHL players' union.
  • Walsh is a former mayor of Boston.
  • Walsh is the first statutory member of President Joe Biden's cabinet to leave office.

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh will leave his post in the Biden administration to become head of the NHL players' union, sources confirmed to NBC News on Tuesday.

Walsh, 55, is a former mayor of Boston.

His planned departure to become executive director of the National Hockey League's Players Association was first reported by The Daily Faceoff, a hockey news site.

Walsh is the first statutory member of President Joe Biden's cabinet to leave office.

The Daily Faceoff reported that Walsh was presented last Friday to the executive board of the National Hockey League Players' Association as the top choice to replace Don Fehr as executive director.

Walsh appeared to the board via Zoom, the outlet reported, adding that he is expected to earn around $3 million annually from the job.

Walsh, who is the son of Irish immigrants, at the age of 21 joined the Laborers Union Local in Boston after dropping out of college. He later became president of the local.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

