Biden pardons Dr. Anthony Fauci, Gen. Milley, Jan. 6 committee members

U.S. President Joe Biden reacts as he speaks from the Roosevelt Room about the jobs report and the state of the economy at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 10, 2025. 
  • President Joe Biden issued pardons for Dr. Anthony Fauci, Gen. Mark Milley, members of Congress who investigated the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and others.

President Joe Biden on Monday issued pardons for Dr. Anthony Fauci, Gen. Mark Milley, members of Congress who investigated the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and others who he said are under threat of being "baselessly" targeted for political purposes.

"These public servants have served our nation with honor and distinction and do not deserve to be the targets of unjustified and politically motivated prosecutions," Biden said in a press release on his final morning in office.

"I believe in the rule of law, and I am optimistic that the strength of our legal institutions will ultimately prevail over politics. But these are exceptional circumstances, and I cannot in good conscience do nothing," he said.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

