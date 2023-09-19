Money Report

Biden warns that Trump and MAGA Republicans are ‘determined to destroy democracy'

By Emma Kinery,CNBC

Evelyn Hockstein | Reuters
President Joe Biden warned that Donald Trump and other MAGA Republicans are "determined to destroy democracy."

Biden blasted the former president Trump at a fundraiser in New York City on Monday night.

Given current public opinion polls, the two men are likely in 2024 to reprise their 2020 election contest, which Biden noted.

"I don't think anyone today doubts our democracy was at stake in 2020. Thank God because of people like you we won," Biden said.

"I'm running because democracy is at stake, because in 2024 democracy is on the ballot once again," he said, adding that if he is re-elected, "we will have saved American democracy."

"Let there be no question: Donald Trump and his MAGA Republicans are determined to destroy American democracy," Biden said. "And I will always defend, protect and fight for our democracy." 

Biden also drew a contrast between how he views Russian President Vladimir Putin and how Trump does.

"I will not side with dictators like Putin. Maybe Trump and his MAGA friends can bow down but I won't," Biden said.

