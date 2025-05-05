Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Bill Ackman's Pershing Square strikes $900 million deal for more control of Howard Hughes

By Jesse Pound, CNBC

Bill Ackman, Pershing Square Capital Management CEO, speaking at the Delivering Alpha conference in New York City on Sept. 28, 2023.
Adam Jeffery | CNBC
  • The deal involves Pershing Square buying 9 million newly issued shares of Howard Hughes for a total cost of $900 million.
  • The purchase price is 48% above where the stock closed Friday, and puts Pershing's stake in the company at 46.9%.

Bill Ackman's Pershing Square has agreed to invest $900 million in real estate company Howard Hughes, the companies announced Monday, as the billionaire hedge fund manager looks to follow in the footsteps of Warren Buffett.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The deal involves Pershing Square buying 9 million newly issued shares of Howard Hughes for a total cost of $900 million. The purchase price of $100 per share is 48% above where the stock closed Friday, and puts Pershing's stake in the company at 46.9%.

"Pershing Square's investment will enable HHH to become a diversified holding company by acquiring controlling stakes in high-quality, durable growth public and private operating companies while continuing to invest in and grow the Company's core real estate development and Master Planned Communities business," the press release said.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Shares of Howard Hughes were up 8% in premarket trading.

Ackman has said he wants to turn the real estate company into a "modern-day Berkshire Hathaway," referencing Buffett's trillion-dollar conglomerate.

In addition to the investment, Ackman will now become the executive chairman of Howard Hughes' board. Pershing Square's chief investment officer, Ryan Israel, will take on the same title at Howard Hughes.

Money Report

news 21 mins ago

Incoming German chancellor Merz vows reforms and investments as parties sign coalition agreement

news 24 mins ago

MLS sponsorships spike as U.S. soccer gains popularity

Going forward, Howard Hughes will pay Pershing Square a quarterly base fee of $3.75 million and a quarterly management fee that is based on changes to its market cap.

The press release also said that Pershing Square will limit its voting power in the company to 40%.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us