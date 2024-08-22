Bill Clinton says choice between Harris and Trump is ‘We the people' vs. ‘Me, Myself, and I'

Former President Bill Clinton told the Democratic National Convention, "In 2024, we have a clear choice: 'We The People' vs. 'Me, Myself, and I.' "

"Kamala Harris is the only candidate in this race with the vision, the experience, the temperament, the will, and yes — the sheer joy — to do that on good and bad days. To be our voice," said Clinton.

Clinton said Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump "creates chaos, and then he sort of curates it, as if it were precious art."

Former President Bill Clinton told the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, "In 2024, we have a clear choice: 'We The People' versus 'Me, Myself, and I.' "

"I know which one I like better for our country," Clinton said.

Vice President "Kamala Harris will work to solve problems, seize opportunities, ease our fears, and make sure that every single American, however they vote, has a chance to chase their dreams," said the former president, who served two terms in the White House until January 2001.

"Kamala Harris is the only candidate in this race with the vision, the experience, the temperament, the will, and yes — the sheer joy — to do that on good and bad days. To be our voice," he said of the Democratic presidential nominee.

Clinton's wife, Hillary Clinton, lost the 2016 election to former President Donald Trump, the current Republican presidential nominee.

Clinton made a pointed joke at Trump's expense at the start of his speech.

Now, let's cut to the chase: The stakes are too high and I'm too old to gild the lily," Clinton said. "I actually turned 78 two days ago. And I'm still not quite as old as Donald Trump."

Clinton also contrasted Trump to Harris

"Donald Trump has been a paragon of consistency," Clinton said. "He's still dividing, he's still blaming, he's still belittling other people."

"He creates chaos, and then he sort of curates it, as if it were precious art."

"The next time you hear him, don't count the lies. Count the 'I's' " Clinton quipped after noting that Trump "mostly talks about himself."

"His vendettas, his vengeance, his complaints, his conspiracies: He's like one of those tenors, opening up before he walks out on stage, like I did, trying to get his lungs open by saying 'me, me, me me."

"When Kamala Harris is president, every day will begin with 'you, you, you, you."

NBC News reported that Clinton tore up the prior draft of his speech Monday after seeing the first night of the convention

A Clinton aide said that Clinton was moved by the energy and enthusiasm on display in Chicago and wanted to reflect that in a revised speech that he delivered Wednesday.