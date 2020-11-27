Black Friday 2020 Live Updates: Bed Bath & Beyond Dangles Discount to Shoppers Who Use Curbside

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the Black Friday and holiday shopping. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.

One thing we can count on: Black Friday won't look like it has in prior years.



With coronavirus cases surging, retailers are encouraging consumers to shop online. They've offered deep discounts in the days leading up to the traditional event. But some shoppers are sure to turn out to hold to their traditions of bargain hunting after Thanksgiving.



The National Retail Federation expects holiday sales this year to rise between 3.6% and 5.2% from last year. Even if sales hit the low end of that range, the result will be better than the average of 3.5% over the past five holiday shopping seasons.



Retailers are counting on consumers to splurge after a tough year. But unemployment remains high, so money will be tight for some families, and that could threaten results.

Where consumers choose to spend their money will also be interesting to watch. In recent months, shoppers have focused on buying items for their homes and investing in comfortable apparel.

With Black Friday discounts, Bed Bath & Beyond wants to capitalize on 'nesting' mindset

Bed Bath & Beyond wants to capitalize on shoppers' "nesting" mindset this Black Friday.

The retailer is featuring deals on a wide variety of items for the kitchen and home, from Instant Pots and Shark vacuums to Revlon hair dryers and weighted blankets. Shoppers also save 25% if they shop at the store or retrieve online purchases through curbside or store pickup.

"A lot of people don't think of Bed Bath & Beyond as a gifting destination, but now more than ever, we're finding that gifts for her home are on the top of her list," said Cindy Davis, the company's chief brand officer.

Davis said the company is catering to stay-at-home trends like entertaining in the backyard, an option that's become a safer way to socialize yet minimize the spread of Covid-19. For example, it put together a "Cozy Backyard Holiday Collection" of gift ideas from fire pits to copper mugs that could be used for hot cider.

Home has been one of the hot retail categories during the coronavirus pandemic as Americans tackle DIY projects, redecorate rooms and buy new kitchen supplies. It's boosted sales for retailers like Wayfair, Home Depot and Lowe's.

For Bed Bath & Beyond, shoppers' heightened interest in buying home goods is a timely opportunity. It's in the midst of a turnaround effort led by its new CEO Mark Tritton, a Target merchandising veteran. It's remodeling stores, investing in e-commerce and developing private-label brands it plans to launch in the spring.

—Melissa Repko



Thanksgiving shoppers to opt for mass merchants, online

A Deloitte survey earlier this month found that shoppers would spend an average of $401 during the Thanksgiving period, with about 38% of their budget spent in-store and about 62% spent online. That's why we're seeing fewer people at stores this year. Of those heading out to shop, mass merchants like Target and Walmart top the list. —Christina Cheddar Berk

Amazon will be big holiday season winner getting 42 cents of every $1 spent, Truist says

E-commerce giant Amazon is poised to be the biggest winner this holiday season as the pandemic forces many Americans to shop online, according to Wall Street firm Truist Securities.

Truist estimated that Amazon will claim 42 cents of every dollar spent during the full year-end shopping season as Black Friday kicks off a "robust" holiday shopping period amid rising Covid-19 cases.

"Amazon will come out the victor this holiday season," Youssef Squali, equity analyst at Truist, said in a note Friday. "We're incrementally positive on AMZN going into what should be a blockbuster holiday season, given the company's outsized growth within US e-com, of which we estimate AMZN will claim ~42% of total GMV vs. ~36% last year."

The firm also gave clients other big winners into year-end, including Facebook, The Trade Desk and Peloton.

— Yun Li

Pandemic inspires gift-givers to look for sentimental gifts

Etsy

As the pandemic casts a shadow over the holiday season, some Americans are opting for personalized gifts instead of an air fryers or a buzzy tech gadget.

Online searches and purchasing patterns from Etsy and Pinterest indicate that holiday shoppers are seeking meaningful gifts, such as handmade ornaments or care packages.

Nielsen predicted that homemade gifts and cooking will thrive during the holiday season — and found sales of items like artist and hobby supplies have already jumped this fall compared with the same time a year ago.

Searches on Pinterest for "personalized Christmas gift ideas" increased 46% and "sentimental gifts for best friend" doubled in October compared with the same month last year.

On Etsy, there's been a 156% increase in searches for custom or personalized gifts in the past three months compared to the same time a year ago, said Dayna Isom Johnson, trend expert for Etsy and judge on the crafting competition show NBC's "Making It."

"A lot of times, the holidays can just be about excess," she said. "This year is more about consideration, thoughtfulness and really asking yourself why you're making this purchase and who are you supporting."

—Melissa Repko

Restaurants are expected to lose out on Black Friday customers

Emptier malls and shorter hours for big-box retailers like Walmart and Target mean fewer sales for the restaurants that usually feed and caffeinate Black Friday shoppers.

But the loss likely won't be too devastating on the entire industry, which has been roiled by the coronavirus pandemic. Analysis by the NPD Group in 2019 found that Black Friday was the 14th best day for restaurant sales during the holiday season in the previous year.

But restaurants are still looking to offer Black Friday deals of their own. Noodles & Company and Dunkin' are a few of the chains using deals and freebies to lure customers to order their food and drinks on the shopping holiday this year.

-- Amelia Lucas

Holiday shoppers who skip stores may also skip impulse buys

Hannah McKay | Reuters

With fewer shoppers heading to the mall this holiday, retailers will have to work harder to get them to toss extra items into their shopping carts.

Impulse buys make up about 25% of all holiday purchases, according to Marshal Cohen, chief retail analyst at The NPD Group. He said retailers can more easily entice shoppers to buy more when they're in a store with Christmas music and displays of discounted merchandise.

That'll be more of a challenge this year, he said, as shoppers can cherry-pick items on websites and have distractions around them while shopping at home.

"You see something you're getting for your sister and think 'What a great deal. I'm going to buy it for myself as well,'" he said.

Or in stores, he said, shoppers sometimes see the perfect gift for a person who wasn't originally on the shopping list.

Shoppers plan to pull back on spending on themselves during the holiday season, too, according to a survey by the National Retail Federation. The trade group said consumers expect to spend $997.79 on gifts, holiday items like food and decorations, and additional "non-gift" purchases. That's a drop of about $50 from last year's survey.

Almost all of that came from people saying they're hesitant to buy non-gift items, even if a sale catches their eye, the survey found. —Melissa Repko

Six things to think about before you buy a new TV on Black Friday

A few hundred bucks can go pretty far if you're upgrading from an old TV to a new one. But there are a few things you might want to know about before you shop.

CNBC has a guide with a few tips you should read. It goes over some of the terms you'll run into while shopping, like HDR, OLED vs. LCD, HDR. We also suggest you double check how many HDMI ports the TV has, since you'll need more if you're planning to plug in game systems and streaming TV devices.

— Todd Haselton

Neiman Marcus caters to shoppers this holiday season with curbside Santa, virtual gift concierge

Source: Neiman Marcus

The luxury department store chain Neiman Marcus, fresh out of bankruptcy, is using curbside Santa deliveries and virtual gift advisors to try to reach more customers this holiday season.

Neiman Marcus CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck told CNBC in an interview earlier in the week: "This year, I feel that people are living a new holiday experience ... and so getting that extra support to find something magical is more important now than ever."

It's true: Enforced social distancing, financial hardships and other stresses from the pandemic are leading many to seek out sentimental and unique gifts for family and friends.

"In luxury, it's about desires," van Raemdonck said. "It's about not knowing what you don't need, or don't know that you need, but when you see it, you have to have it. To me, that's something we can do better than anyone else."

Like Macy's, Neiman is also offering a virtual Santa experience this holiday season, which kicks off Friday and allows families to book one-on-one video calls with Santa Claus himself.

—Lauren Thomas

Amazon gives front-line workers a holiday bonus in time for Black Friday

Thorsten Wagner | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Amazon is giving front-line workers a bonus in time for Black Friday and the start of the holiday peak season, the company announced Thursday.

Full-time operations staff who are employed by the company between Dec. 1 to Dec. 31 will receive a $300 bonus, while part-time workers will get a $150 bonus.

Amazon said it will spend more than $500 million on the one-time holiday payments. The company gave front-line workers a one-time bonus in June for continuing to come to work amid the pandemic and it has spent billions of dollars since March on coronavirus-related investments.

Retailers including Walmart and Target have also paid out bonuses to their workers as the holiday shopping season picks up.

— Annie Palmer

Decking the halls early in a hunt for holiday cheer

Many families have a hard and fast rule: No Christmas decorations until after Thanksgiving. But in 2020, many rules are out the window. Around the nation, lights and wreaths and artificial trees went up early, some as soon as Halloween ended.

Lowe's, Home Depot and Target all mentioned enthusiasm for holiday decorating in their third quarter earnings calls. And at upscale grocery/home/nursery chain Adams Fairacre Farms in upstate New York, sales of holiday items are up 56% from Oct. 1 to Nov. 24 versus the same period last year. People are willing to push the timeline, just looking for something merry and bright amid pandemic gloom.

—Contessa Brewer

In a unique twist, Allbirds raises prices on Black Friday

Source: Allbirds

Most retailers promote deep discounts on Black Friday to lure customers to their stores and websites.

But the sustainable sneaker start-up Allbirds will be doing the exact opposite this year — and for a good cause. On Black Friday, Allbirds is raising prices by $1 across its entire assortment of merchandise, and then matching all purchases with another $1 donated to a climate fund founded by activist Greta Thunberg.

"This period of the year is synonymous with mass consumption and throwaway culture," Allbirds co-founder Tim Brown told CNBC in an interview. "We're trying to make a statement that it can be done differently. ... And hopefully this reinforces the idea that the fashion industry should be focused on better things rather than more things."

This holiday season, consumers appear to be a little less focused on bargain shopping and more focused on shopping safely during the pandemic.

Deals did not rank as consumers' top incentive when choosing where to shop over Thanksgiving weekend, according to a survey by ICSC of 1,002 consumers conducted from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15. Instead, 36% of people indicated Covid precautions as the top factor in mind this holiday season, the survey found.

—Lauren Thomas

Retail consultant expects strong holiday sales to be driven by redirected spending

Retail consultant Jan Kniffen told CNBC he expects a strong holiday shopping season despite the economic disruption created by the coronavirus pandemic because people are spending their money differently.

"The experiences aren't there. The restaurants aren't there. You can't throw a party. The cases of champagne don't have to be bought. You don't have to pay the caterers. None of that's going to happen. It's all going into sweaters," he said on "Squawk Box." "I'm enthusiastic. I think we'll see sales up in the 5% range, and I never would of dreamed that when all this started."

Kniffen, CEO of J Rogers Kniffen WWE and a former executive at The May Department Stores, said the robust retail sales are appearing at various price points. "We're seeing strength down at the bottom. We're seeing strength all the way across," he said. "I still think a lot of what's happening is the transfer into where the sales are coming from. If you're not doing other things, you've got the ability to spend on your house." — Kevin Stankiewicz

As Black Friday arrives, more plan to shop online to avoid crowded stores, amid heightened anxiety

Black Friday 2020 is finally here. And consumers' anxiety about shopping in stores and enclosed malls is only escalating as Covid-19 cases surge around the country, making for a holiday season with likely far fewer crowded stores and packed parking lots.

Fifty-seven percent of consumers said they're anxious about shopping in stores over the holidays because of the pandemic, according to a poll released earlier this month by Deloitte, which surveyed 1,200 adults from Oct. 9 to Nov. 2. That's up from 51% in September, when Deloitte last asked the question.

And for the first time in the history of Deloitte's pre-Thanksgiving survey, more consumers (61%) are planning to shop online on Black Friday than in stores (54%). Meantime, 61% of people said they are either "unsure" or "have no plans" to shop with family and friends the week of Thanksgiving, compared with 48% a year ago.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising consumers to: Shop online sales the day after Thanksgiving, and in the days leading up to the winter holidays; use contactless services like curbside pickup; and shop in open-air centers to be able to practice social distancing.

Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette recently acknowledged that the department store chain is expecting to see fewer people in stores on the Friday after Thanksgiving, telling analysts earlier this month, "We're definitely expecting that we're going to bring down the traffic in brick-and-mortar on Black Friday itself and getting that demand earlier."

Nearly one-third of people are planning to shop for fewer days altogether this holiday season, with concerns about Covid cited as the main reason, at 63%, according to Deloitte's poll. And 74% plan to shop online, not in stores, during the week of Thanksgiving to avoid crowds, up from 62% a year earlier. —Lauren Thomas

Black Friday bargain hunters can sleep in, shop from home

Instead of rushing to stores on Thanksgiving Day, bargain hunters can sleep in this year and shop some of the best deals from the comfort of their couch.

Retailers have shaken up the dynamics of this year's Black Friday sales because of the coronavirus pandemic. Many stores known for "doorbusters" like Walmart, Target and Best Buy kicked off sales in mid-October with digital deals that coincided with Amazon Prime Day. Those stores stayed shuttered on Turkey Day and some will open later than usual or stay open for fewer hours compared to previous Black Fridays.

For the past several years, Walmart stores have been open 24 hours the week of Thanksgiving. This year, they'll remain closed until 5 a.m. local time Friday. Some deals, however, like slashed prices on popular tech gadgets like an Apple Watch won't be found in the store.

By putting some of their deepest discounts and popular items online only, retailers are trying to nudge shoppers to tamp down on crowds.

For people who want to keep up the tradition of in-person shopping Black Friday, however, the shopping experience will look different. Retailers have rolled out policies intended to limit the frenzy of customers. They're amping up approaches they've used throughout the pandemic, from limiting the number of shoppers inside to having designated employees sanitize carts and remind customers to wear face masks. —Melissa Repko