news

Blackstone and Vista Equity Partners to acquire software maker Smartsheet for $8.4 billion

By Rohan Goswami,CNBC

Smartsheet CEO Mark Mader.
Source: Smartsheet
  • Blackstone and Vista Equity Partners will acquire Smartsheet in an $8.4 billion deal.
  • The all-cash bid of $56.50 per share is about a 41% premium to the company's unaffected average share price.
  • The collaboration software maker went public in 2018 alongside other enterprise software companies, including DocuSign.

Collaboration software maker Smartsheet announced Tuesday Blackstone and Vista Equity Partners will acquire it in an all-cash deal valuing the company at about $8.4 billion.

Stockholders will receive $56.50 per share, a 41% premium to Smartsheet's average closing price over the last three months.

The company had been gauging interest from potential acquirers for several months. The company went public in 2018 and sought to go head-to-head with other software companies like Atlassian.

"As we look to the future, we are confident that Blackstone and Vista's expertise and resources will help us ensure Smartsheet remains a great place to work where our employees thrive," CEO Mark Mader said in a release. Shares rose 6% on the news.

The transaction has a 45-day go-shop period, allowing Smartsheet to solicit other bidders. Barring another offer, the transaction is expected to close by January 2025, pending shareholder approval.

Qatalyst advised Smartsheet. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley advised the private equity bidders.

