Boeing shares jump as CFO gives upbeat outlook, says cash burn is easing

By Leslie Josephs, CNBC

Boeing workers are pictured exiting a gate below an image of a Boeing 737-800 aircraft as Boeing’s 737 factory teams hold the first day of a “Quality Stand Down” for the 737 program in Renton, Washington on January 25, 2024. 
Jason Redmond | AFP | Getty Images
  • Boeing's cash burn is easing this quarter, CFO Brian West told an investor conference.
  • The company had a string of losses after two fatal crashes and other safety and quality crises.
  • Boeing's CFO brushed off immediate concerns about tariffs, but said any impact depends on how long the uncertainty lasts.

Boeing's cash burn is easing this quarter and its factories are improving, the aerospace giant's finance chief said Wednesday, as the company works to turn a corner on several manufacturing and safety crises.

Boeing shares jumped 6% in morning trading after CFO Brian West's upbeat comments.

"We think we're off to a good start for the year," West said at a Bank of America investor conference. He said that cash burn improvement could be in the "hundreds of millions" of dollars.

West also brushed off immediate concerns about President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs, but said any impact depends on how long the uncertainty lasts.



