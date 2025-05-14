Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Boeing strikes ‘largest-ever' 787 jet order with Qatar Airways, White House says

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump, Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg attend a signing ceremony in Doha, Qatar, May 14, 2025.
Brian Snyder | Reuters
  • Boeing and GE Aerospace secured a $96 billion agreement to sell Qatar Airways up to 210 aircraft, the White House said.

Boeing and GE Aerospace secured a $96 billion agreement to sell Qatar Airways up to 210 aircraft, the White House said Wednesday.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The deal for the 787 Dreamliner and 777X aircraft, struck during President Donald Trump's state visit with the emir of Qatar, is Boeing's "largest-ever widebody order and largest-ever 787 order," according to the White House.

Further details about the agreement were not immediately clear. Boeing did not immediately respond to CNBC's requests for comment.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us