Boeing strikes ‘largest-ever' 787 jet order with Qatar Airways, White House says

Boeing and GE Aerospace secured a $96 billion agreement to sell Qatar Airways up to 210 aircraft, the White House said.

Boeing and GE Aerospace secured a $96 billion agreement to sell Qatar Airways up to 210 aircraft, the White House said Wednesday.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The deal for the 787 Dreamliner and 777X aircraft, struck during President Donald Trump's state visit with the emir of Qatar, is Boeing's "largest-ever widebody order and largest-ever 787 order," according to the White House.

Further details about the agreement were not immediately clear. Boeing did not immediately respond to CNBC's requests for comment.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.