Boulder fire attack suspect Soliman charged with federal hate crime

Federal prosecutors charged the suspect in a fire attack on demonstrators in Boulder, Colorado, with a charge of hate crime.

A criminal complaint filed against the suspect, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, said there is probable cause to believe he attacked the demonstrators because they were supporting Israel in calling for the release of hostages still being held by the Palestinian terror group Hamas.

President Donald Trump condemned the attack and blamed former President Joe Biden for a border policy that Trump said allowed entry to the accused assailant.

Soliman, 45, is due to appear Monday afternoon in Boulder court to face state charges related to Sunday's attack, which left eight people hospitalized with burns and other injuries.

Shortly before the federal hate crime charge was revealed, President Donald Trump condemned the attack on demonstrators and blamed former President Joe Biden for a border policy that Trump said allowed entry to the accused assailant.

"Yesterday's horrific attack in Boulder, Colorado, WILL NOT BE TOLERATED in the United States of America," Trump wrote in a social media post.

"He came in through Biden's ridiculous Open Border Policy, which has hurt our Country so badly," Trump wrote. "He must go out under "TRUMP" Policy. Acts of Terrorism will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law."

"This is yet another example of why we must keep our Borders SECURE, and deport Illegal, Anti-American Radicals from our Homeland. My heart goes out to the victims of this terrible tragedy, and the Great People of Boulder, Colorado!"

Solmani, who the White House says was in the United States illegally on an expired work visa, is accused of using a makeshift flamethrower on a group of people marching Sunday to protest the continued detention of Israeli hostages.

