Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
US: News

Branson's Impact on Commercial Space Race Will Be Huge, Says Former NASA Astronaut

By Emily DeCiccio, CNBC

Virgin Galactic | via Reuters
  • On Sunday, Virgin Galactic successfully completed its first fully crewed test flight into suborbital space.
  • “I think it's going to be huge,” said retired NASA astronaut Stott. “We’re on that cusp, right, going over the edge just like they did yesterday, and I think it's just going to accelerate from here.”
Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Retired NASA astronaut Nicole Stott told CNBC's "The News with Shepard Smith" that Virgin Galactic's successful first fully crewed test flight into suborbital space Sunday will have a big impact on the commercial space race. 

Money Report

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Dr. Kavita Patel Says the Need for a Covid Booster Shot Seems Inevitable With Variants on the Rise

markets 3 hours ago

Asia-Pacific Stocks Edge Higher as Investors Await China's Trade Data for June

"I think it's going to be huge," said Stott. "We're on that cusp, right, going over the edge just like they did yesterday, and I think it's just going to accelerate from here."

The company's spacecraft, VSS Unity, launched into the skies above New Mexico, with two pilots guiding the vehicle carrying the billionaire founder Sir Richard Branson and three Virgin Galactic employees. It was a major milestone in the commercial space race and a step toward its goal of commercial service in 2022.

Host Shepard Smith asked Stott what she thinks of critics who say Branson didn't really go to space, because his trip was suborbital. The veteran NASA astronaut, who spent 104 days living and working in space, noted that the agency considers space 50 miles above Earth's surface. She added, "I think we have better things to argue about, right?"

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

US: NewsUS EconomyU.S. EconomyspaceWorld economy
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us