Britney Spears' Attorney Petitions to Have a CPA Replace James Spears in Conservatorship

Britney Spears' new attorney has filed a petition to replace her father James Spears with Jason Rubin, a certified public accountant, as the pop star's sole conservator.

The move comes just a few weeks after Spears was permitted to select her own legal representation and brought on prominent Hollywood lawyer and a former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart.

Rosengart had promised to be more aggressive in pushing to remove Spears' father from her conservatorship, which has been in place since 2008.

Rubin is a principal at Certified Strategies, a firm that has decades of experience in estate financial management, elder financial abuse investigation, investment fraud investigation and securities litigation. According to the firm's website, Rubin has experience managing trust portfolios worth more than $35 million.

Rubin's experience seems to be in-line with Spears' interests. The singer's assets are valued at more than $50 million and she has made several claims of abuse against her father James Spears, alleging he has used the arrangement for personal gain. James Spears has publicly denied these accusations.

The appointment of a new conservator will be addressed in court on Dec. 13, with Spears expected to attend the hearing in person.