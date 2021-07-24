Money Report

Buildings Are a Bigger Contributor to Climate Change Than Cars — These Start-Ups Are Trying to Help

By Katie Brigham, CNBC

Getty Images

This June was the hottest in American history. The 116-degree heat melted power cables in Portland, Oregon, and smashed previous temperature records. Seattle recorded an all-time high of 108 degrees, as did the Canadian province of British Columbia, at a whopping 121 degrees.

As the world warms, more people are installing air conditioning. Global energy demand for cooling has more than tripled since 1990 and could more than double between now and 2040 without stricter efficiency standards.

But air conditioning itself is a major contributor to global warming. Altogether, building operations that include heating, cooling and lighting account for 28% of the world's total greenhouse gas emissions. That's more than the entire global transportation sector.

But SkyCool, Gradient and a number of other companies are working on the problem. They're trying to apply new technologies to the traditionally inflexible heating and cooling industry, finance the upfront costs, communicate the value to property owners and make sure it's all done equitably. 

Watch the video to learn more.

