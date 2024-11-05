Burger King parent Restaurant Brands falls short of third-quarter revenue expectations

Restaurant Brands International on Tuesday reported quarterly revenue that missed analysts' expectations as domestic same-store sales growth for all four of its chains fell short of estimates.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG:

Earnings per share: 93 cents adjusted. That may not compare with 95 cents expected.

Revenue: $2.29 billion vs. $2.31 billion expected

Restaurant Brands reported third-quarter net income attributable to common shareholders of $252 million, or 79 cents per share, unchanged from a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 93 cents per share.

Net sales climbed 24.7% to $2.29 billion, largely thanks to the company's acquisitions of its largest U.S. Burger King franchisee and its Popeyes business in China earlier this year.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.