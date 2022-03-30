Buying a Home This Spring? Be Aware of These 5 Unexpected Costs

Buying a house can be expensive.
The typical U.S. home will set you back $331,533, according to Zillow, up 20% in the last year.
But the mortgage amount most likely won't cover all of the upfront costs homebuyers will face.
Check out this video for a full breakdown of what costs to expect and how much you should have in savings before making your big purchase.
Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.