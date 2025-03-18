BYD shares rally after rolling out new technology it claims charges EVs in five minutes

Shares of China's BYD rallied on Tuesday after the company announced a new technology that it claims can charge electric vehicles almost as quickly as it takes to fill a gasoline car.

Hector Retamal | Afp | Getty Images

Shares of China's BYD rallied on Tuesday after the company announced a new technology that it claims can charge electric vehicles (EV) almost as quickly as it takes to fill a gasoline car.

BYD's Hong Kong-listed shares jumped more than 6% shortly after the open, notching a new a 52-week high. The stock, which was last seen trading around 3% higher, is up over 44% year-to-date.

BYD's Shenzen-listed stock price, meanwhile, rose 2% on Tuesday morning.

CNBC could not independently verify these claims.

"The ultimate solution is to make charging as quick as refueling a gasoline car," Wang Chuanfu, chairman and president of BYD, said at the launch event, according to a press release.

The breakthrough appears to cut to the core of range anxiety, one of the major sticking points preventing consumers from switching to an EV. Range anxiety refers to fears that an electric car battery will run out of charge before the passenger reaches the destination.

Xing Lei, an independent China autos analyst, described the technological advancements of BYD's new battery platform as "out of this word" and a "heartbreaking" development for its foreign competitors.

"Just when everybody's focus seems to be turning toward smartification, BYD comes right back and says: no no, we are not done with electrification yet," Lei said in a LinkedIn post.

BYD said its Han L sedan and Tang L SUV will both feature the new "Super e-Platform," with both EVs having officially started pre-sales in China. The company added it would build more than 4,000 ultra-fast charging piles, or units, across China to match the new platform.

BYD has not yet specified how much it will spend on building the new facilities, nor when the ultra-fast charging piles will be available for consumers.

The average range for EVs in the U.S. is nearly 300 miles (or 483 kilometers) on a single charge, according to the Environmental Defense Fund, while the time it takes to charge a battery-powered EV can take 20 minutes or several hours, depending on the car and the speed of the charging point.