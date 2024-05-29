Money Report

Cadillac's new entry-level Optiq EV to start at $54,000

By Michael Wayland,CNBC

  • General Motors' new entry-level 2025 Cadillac Optiq electric vehicle will start at $54,000, the company said Wednesday.
  • The compact-sized crossover is set to be Cadillac's fourth EV when it goes on sale later this year.
  • The Optiq will be sold in 10 regions, including North America, China and Europe.

DETROIT – General Motors' new entry-level 2025 Cadillac Optiq electric vehicle will start at $54,000, the company said Wednesday.

The compact-sized crossover is set to be Cadillac's fourth electric vehicle when it goes on sale later this year. It follows the $59,000 Lyriq midsize crossover, the $300,000-plus bespoke Celestiq sedan and the upcoming $130,000 Escalade IQ SUV. Pricing excludes EV incentives, such as federal credits of up to $7,500.

"Cadillac has always defined American luxury, and Optiq is an example of how our bold, innovative spirit is propelling us into the EV future," John Roth, vice president of Cadillac, said in a release.

The Optiq will be sold in 10 regions, including North America, China and Europe, where it debuted Wednesday at a new Cadillac showroom in Paris.

It comes as automakers attempt to expand the appeal of EVs with less-expensive models following slower-than-expected sales for the emerging vehicles.

2025 Cadillac Optiq
2025 Cadillac Optiq

The Optiq is also an opportunity for GM to reenter the European market after the automaker sold its operations there in 2017. It could also help GM regain ground in China following notable sales and earnings declines in recent years.

The design of the vehicle is similar to Cadillac's current EVs, including sleek vertical and horizontal lights and a black grille. It also has a large 33-inch diagonal LED interior display and uses GM's Super Cruise hands-free driver-assistance system.

The vehicle, offered in Luxury and Sport trims, includes an 85-kilowatt-hour battery pack with a standard dual motor all-wheel drive propulsion system that offers a Cadillac-estimated 300 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque.

Optiq's electric range on a single charge is estimated at 300 miles. GM said the vehicle is capable of adding about 79 miles of range in about 10 minutes with a DC fast charger.

The vehicle will be produced at GM's Ramos Arizpe plant in Mexico.

Interior of the 2025 Cadillac Optiq with GM's Super Cruise hands-free driver-assistance system.
Interior of the 2025 Cadillac Optiq with GM's Super Cruise hands-free driver-assistance system.

