Capital One and Discover merger approved by Federal Reserve

By Ashley Capoot, CNBC

Sign at the entrance to a Capital One bank branch in Manhattan.
Erik Mcgregor | Lightrocket | Getty Images
  • Capital One Financial's application to acquire Discover Financial Services has officially been approved by the Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
  • Capital One announced plans to acquire Discover in an all-stock transaction valued at $35.3 billion in February 2024.
  • It will also indirectly acquire Discover Bank through the transaction.

Capital One Financial's application to acquire Discover Financial Services in a $35.3 billion all-stock deal has officially been approved by the Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the regulators announced on Friday.

"The Board evaluated the application under the statutory factors it is required to consider, including the financial and managerial resources of the companies, the convenience and needs of the communities to be served by the combined organization, and the competitive and financial stability impacts of the proposal," the Fed said in a release.

Capital One first announced it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Discover in February 2024. It will also indirectly acquire Discover Bank through the transaction.

Under the agreement, Discover shareholders will receive 1.0192 Capital One shares for each Discover share or about a 26% premium from Discover's closing price of $110.49 at the time, Capital One said in a release.

Capital One and Discover are among the largest credit card issuers in the U.S., and the merger will expand Capital One's deposit base and its credit card offerings. 

After the deal closes, Capital One shareholders will hold 60% of the combined company, while Discover shareholders own 40%, according to the February 2024 release.

In a joint statement, Capital One and Discover said they expect to close the deal on May 18.

