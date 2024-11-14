Capri and Tapestry abandon plans to merge, citing regulatory hurdles

Tapestry and Capri have mutually agreed to call of their merger.

The parent companies behind Coach and Michael Kors saw their proposed merger blocked by the Federal Trade Commission.

Capri and Tapestry called off their merger on Thursday after the megadeal was blocked by the Federal Trade Commission.

The two U.S.-based luxury houses "mutually agreed" that ending the merger agreement was in their best interests as they were unlikely to get regulatory approval before the deal was set to expire in February.

"With the termination of the merger agreement, we are now focusing on the future of Capri and our three iconic luxury houses," Capri CEO Johh Idol said in a statement. "Looking ahead, I remain confident in Capri's long-term growth potential for numerous reasons."

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.