Chick-Fil-A Is Gen Z's Favorite Restaurant Chain in the U.S.—See What Else Made Their Top 5

Gen Z may be done with the thumbs-up emoji, but teenagers across America still love Chick-fil-A.

The popular chicken sandwich restaurant is a favorite among the nation's teens, according to Piper Sandler's semi-annual Taking Stock With Teens survey, with 15% of respondents listing it as their No. 1 choice.

The survey, which was conducted between Aug. 12 and Sept. 23, got responses from 14,500 teens across 47 states, with an average age of 15.8.

Chick-fil-A's 15% mark put it firmly in the lead among all restaurant chains. The next closest was Starbucks, which was listed as the favorite by 12% of teens. Rounding out the top-5 were Chipotle (7%), McDonald's (6%) and Olive Garden (3%).

Gen Z's top 5 favorite restaurant chains

Chick-fil-A Starbucks Chipotle McDonald's Olive Garden

It's only the latest piece of good news for the Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A. In the recently-released annual Drive-Thru Study from QSR and Intouch Insight, the chain ranked No. 1 in customer satisfaction.

Customers reported 95% customer satisfaction with Chick-fil-A, a metric that takes into account staff friendliness as well as customer expectations about how quickly they expect to receive their food.

Chick-fil-A beat out McDonald's (85%) and Wendy's (82%) in the category.

