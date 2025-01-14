China considers selling TikTok U.S. operations to Musk, Bloomberg reports

The Chinese government is considering a plan for Elon Musk to acquire TikTok's U.S. business, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

The Chinese government is considering a plan that would have Elon Musk acquire TikTok's U.S. operations to keep the app from being effectively banned, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

The contingency plan is one of several options China is exploring as the U.S. Supreme Court determines whether to uphold a law that calls for China-based ByteDance to divest TikTok's U.S. business by Jan. 19, the report said, citing anonymous sources.

After that deadline, third-party Internet service providers would be penalized for supporting TikTok's operations in the country.

Under the plan, Musk would oversee both X, which he currently owns, and TikTok's U.S. business, Bloomberg said. However, Chinese government officials haven't yet decided on whether it would proceed, the report said, noting that the plan is still preliminary.

It's unclear whether ByteDance knows about the Chinese government's plans and TikTok and Musk's involvement in the discussions, the report said. Senior Chinese officials are debating contingency plans involving TikTok's future in the U.S. as part of larger discussions about working with President-elect Donald Trump, the report added.

A TikTok spokesperson said in an email to CNBC, "We can't be expected to comment on pure fiction." X didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last week, the Supreme Court held oral arguments about the law potentially banning TikTok, which President Joe Biden signed in April. TikTok's legal team argued that the law violates the free-speech rights of the millions of users in the U.S. while the U.S. government said that ByteDance's ownership of TikTok poses a national security risk.

With the Supreme Court appearing to side with the government, TikTok could turn to Trump, when his second term begins on Jan. 20. Trump, who favored a TikTok ban during his first administration, has since flip-flopped on the matter. Late last month, he urged the Supreme Court to intervene and forcibly delay implementation of Biden's ban to give him time to find a "political resolution."

Trump's rhetoric on TikTok began to turn after he met in February with billionaire Jeff Yass, a Republican megadonor and a major investor in ByteDance who also owns a stake in the owner of Truth Social, Trump's social media company.

