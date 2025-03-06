Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

China has more room to act on fiscal policy amid global uncertainties, finance minister says

By Evelyn Cheng, CNBC

A Chinese flag is displayed next to a “Made in China” sign seen on a printed circuit board with semiconductor chips, in this illustration picture taken February 17, 2023.
Florence Lo | Reuters
  • China has more room to act on fiscal policy amid domestic and external uncertainties, Finance Minister Lan Fo'an told reporters on Thursday.
  • China on Wednesday announced it was raising its on-budget deficit to 4% of the country's gross domestic product — the highest since at least 2010.
  • "China has delivered a pro-growth message here at the [National People's Congress], in line with expectations," said Aaron Costello, head of Asia at Cambridge Associates.
China's Minister of Finance Lan Fo'an speaks during a press conference in Beijing on Nov. 8, 2024. 
Adek Berry | Afp | Getty Images
China's Minister of Finance Lan Fo'an speaks during a press conference in Beijing on Nov. 8, 2024. 

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

BEIJING — China has more room to act on fiscal policy amid domestic and external uncertainties, Finance Minister Lan Fo'an told reporters on Thursday.

He was responding to a question during China's "Two Sessions" annual parliamentary meeting about the country's plans for proactive fiscal policy this year. The gathering this year comes as U.S. President Donald Trump has raised tariffs on Chinese goods for the second time in roughly a month. Beijing has responded to Washington's latest levies with targeted duties and restrictions on U.S. companies.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

China on Wednesday announced it was raising its on-budget deficit to 4% of the country's gross domestic product — the highest since at least 2010.

The government also plans to issue 1.3 trillion yuan ($178.9 billion) in ultra-long-term special treasury bonds in 2025, marking a 300 billion yuan hike from last year. The increased amount is primarily set to support the consumer trade-in program.

China said it aims to issue 4.4 trillion yuan of local government special-purpose bonds this year — or a 500 billion yuan increase from last year — to help ease the financial strains of local authorities.

Money Report

news 45 mins ago

How Europe could seize frozen Russian assets to fund Ukraine

news 2 hours ago

China's growth goal will need much stronger stimulus if U.S. trade war intensifies, economists say

China has made spurring consumption its top priority for the year ahead, according to a government work report shared Wednesday. Zheng Shanjie, head of the National Development and Reform Commission, the top economic planner, on Thursday said that a more detailed plan for boosting consumption would be released soon.

The country on Wednesday also said it would target a GDP increase of around 5% this year, while lowering its inflation target to 2% — the lowest in around 20 years.

"China has delivered a pro-growth message here at the [National People's Congress], in line with expectations," said Aaron Costello, head of Asia at Cambridge Associates. The NPC is part of the "Two Sessions" meeting.

Costello noted that, beyond specific stimulus programs, the bigger issue facing China has been low business and consumer sentiment. He pointed to encouraging signals such as Chinese President Xi Jinping's meeting with many tech entrepreneurs last month to encourage private business growth.

Rising trade tensions

Officials speaking on Wednesday and Thursday have emphasized that it will take hard work for China to reach its 5% target. China's economy grew by 5% last year, but benefitted from strong exports that offset lackluster consumption and the drag from domestic real estate.

When asked about U.S. trade tensions, Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao reiterated Beijing's strong language on the trade tensions, but called for the two sides to meet soon for discussions.

Other officials speaking Thursday did not name U.S. trade dealings explicitly, but a few made uncharacteristic public allusions to the White House's growing restrictions on China. The U.S. has blacklisted several major Chinese tech companies and limited their access advanced semiconductors for training artificial intelligence models.

"The more others pressure us, block us, it will only push us to innovate independently," Zheng said in Mandarin, translated by CNBC. He spoke while talking up China's exports of integrated circuits and robotic development.

When laying out measures to support technological development, the head of China's central bank, Pan Gongsheng, said that, while the country welcomed foreign investors, it "opposed the establishment of improper investment barriers."

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us