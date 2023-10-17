Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

China posts 4.9% growth in the third quarter, stronger than expected

By Clement Tan,CNBC

Vcg | Visual China Group | Getty Images

China's third-quarter economic growth came in stronger than expected, boosting hopes that the world's second-largest economy will meet Beijing's annual target this year.

China posted 4.9% growth in the July to September quarter from a year earlier, according to a release from China's National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.

That's stronger than economists expectations for third-quarter GDP of 4.6%, according to a Reuters poll. This follows the 6.3% print for the April-June quarter and 4.5% growth for the January-March quarter.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, China's economy grew 1.3% in the third quarter, stronger than economists' expectations for a 0.9% growth. GDP in the second quarter rose 0.8% compared to the previous quarter.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

China also released monthly data Wednesday, reporting 4.5% growth in industrial production and 5.5% spike in retail sales in September from a year earlier — both trumping market expectations.

Unemployment eased to 5% in September from 5.2% a month earlier.

Along with monthly data released last week, the latest release further underscored what China's top leaders labeled as a "tortuous" post-Covid economic recovery.

Money Report

news 3 hours ago

CNBC Daily Open: Bonds are driving stocks even amid big bank earnings

news 3 hours ago

Asia markets edge lower ahead of key China data

China's consumer prices were flat in September, on the verge of deflation, while producer price index saw annual declines slow for a third month. September exports declined less than expected, though imports fell slightly worse than expected.

Aggregate financing — a broad measure of credit extended — climbed 9% in September, slightly more than expected. A bigger than expected decline in the value of new bank loans was offset by robust government bond issuance and shadow banking credit expansion.

This is a developing story. Please check back for further updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us