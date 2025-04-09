Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

China says it will continue to take ‘resolute and forceful' countermeasures as U.S. tariffs kick in

By Anniek Bao, CNBC

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian attends a news conference in China on December 20, 2021. China warned on Thursday it would take strong measures if U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, following media reports she would go next week.
Vcg | Visual China Group | Getty Images
  • "If the U.S. genuinely wants to resolve the problem through dialogue and negotiation, it should show an attitude of equality, respect and mutual benefit," Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian said.
  • In a separate official white paper released by the State Council Information Office on Thursday, the Chinese authority said "if the U.S. insists on further escalating its economic and trade restrictions, China will resolutely counter and fight the U.S. to the end," according to a CNBC translation.
  • Beijing said it hoped the U.S. to "meet half-way" and immediately canceled the unilateral trade barriers, while reiterating its openness to strengthen dialogue.

China's foreign ministry reiterated Wednesday that Beijing will take "resolute and forceful" measures to protect its own interests, after net total tariffs of 104% on Chinese imports into the U.S. took effect.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

"If the U.S. genuinely wants to resolve the problem through dialogue and negotiation, it should show an attitude of equality, respect and mutual benefit," Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian said.

In a separate official white paper released by the State Council Information Office on Thursday, the Chinese authority said "if the U.S. insists on further escalating its economic and trade restrictions, China will resolutely counter and fight the U.S. to the end," according to a CNBC translation.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

"The U.S. uses tariffs as a weapon to exert extreme pressure and seek selfish interests. This is a typical act of unilateralism, protectionism and economic bullying," Beijing said in the white paper.

The Chinese administration added that raising tariffs would not help with U.S. trade surplus issues, but will instead prompt great volatility in financial markets, exacerbating inflationary pressure and undermining American industries.

Nonetheless, Beijing said it hoped the U.S. to "meet half-way" and immediately canceled the unilateral trade barriers, while reiterating its openness to strengthen dialogue, manage difference and boost collaboration.

Money Report

news 2 hours ago

CNBC Daily Open: The humongous 104% tariff on China is live — even Musk seems perturbed

news 2 hours ago

Businesses face a sobering reality: Under Trump's tariff plan, reducing reliance on China won't be easy

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us