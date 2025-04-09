China says it will continue to take ‘resolute and forceful' countermeasures as U.S. tariffs kick in

"If the U.S. genuinely wants to resolve the problem through dialogue and negotiation, it should show an attitude of equality, respect and mutual benefit," Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian said.

In a separate official white paper released by the State Council Information Office on Thursday, the Chinese authority said "if the U.S. insists on further escalating its economic and trade restrictions, China will resolutely counter and fight the U.S. to the end," according to a CNBC translation.

Beijing said it hoped the U.S. to "meet half-way" and immediately canceled the unilateral trade barriers, while reiterating its openness to strengthen dialogue.

China's foreign ministry reiterated Wednesday that Beijing will take "resolute and forceful" measures to protect its own interests, after net total tariffs of 104% on Chinese imports into the U.S. took effect.

"The U.S. uses tariffs as a weapon to exert extreme pressure and seek selfish interests. This is a typical act of unilateralism, protectionism and economic bullying," Beijing said in the white paper.

The Chinese administration added that raising tariffs would not help with U.S. trade surplus issues, but will instead prompt great volatility in financial markets, exacerbating inflationary pressure and undermining American industries.

