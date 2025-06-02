China says the U.S. undermined Geneva trade deal after Trump accuses Beijing of violations

China pushed back against Washington's accusation that it had violated the Geneva agreement.

The Trump administration has increased tech export restrictions and put pressure on Chinese students' visas.

Tensions between the U.S. and China have risen beyond just trade.

China on Monday refuted Washington's claims that it had broken the Geneva trade agreement, instead accusing the U.S. for breaching deal terms, signaling talks between the worlds top two economies have taken a turn for the worse.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Trade frictions between Washington and Beijing have flared up after a hiatus following a meeting between U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and his Chinese counterpart He Lifeng in Geneva, Switzerland, that had led them to suspend most tariffs on each other goods for 90 days.

The Trump administration has ratcheted up export restrictions on semiconductor design software and chemicals to China, while announcing it would revoke visas for Chinese students, drawing ire from Beijing.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Those measures "seriously undermine" the deal reached in Geneva, a Chinese commerce department spokesperson said.

China, meanwhile, has kept a firm grip on its rare earths exports, contrary to Washington's expectations.

"The U.S. government has continued to unilaterally provoke new economic and trade frictions, increasing the uncertainty and instability in the bilateral economic and trade relations," the spokesperson said.

Last Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump accused China of violating its preliminary trade agreement with the U.S. In a social media post, Trump wrote, "China, perhaps not surprisingly to some, HAS TOTALLY VIOLATED ITS AGREEMENT WITH US. So much for being Mr. NICE GUY!"

The accusations were "seriously contrary to the facts," the Chinese spokesperson said Monday, claiming that Beijing had "strictly implemented and actively upheld" the agreements, citing its steps to cancel and suspend certain tariff and non-tariff measures announced in April in response to Trump's "reciprocal" tariffs.

Bessent said in a Fox News interview last week that bilateral trade talks were "a bit stalled," requiring the two countries' leaders to speak directly.

On Sunday, National Economic Council director Kevin Hassett suggested that Trump and China's President Xi Jinping could have a conversation about trade as soon as this week.

Tensions between the U.S. and China have risen beyond just trade.

Addressing the annual defense summit Shangri-La Dialogue on Saturday in Singapore, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth warned that the threat from China's mounting military pressure in the Indo-Pacific region was "real" and "imminent," urging allied nations to boost defense spending to push back on Beijing.

China's defense minister was absent at this year's summit, a rare departure from its tradition of dispatching the top military official to the annual event for the first time since 2019.

In a statement responding to Hegseth's speech on Sunday, a spokesperson for China's defense ministry criticized Hegseth's remarks for "instigating cold-war mentality" and "severely challenging China's sovereignty and rights."

China's embassy in Singapore said in a social media post on Saturday, following Hegseth's speech, that "the U.S. itself is the biggest 'troublemaker' for regional peace and stability."