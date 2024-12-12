China held its annual economic work conference on Wednesday and Thursday, according to a daily evening news broadcast on state-run CCTV.

The report came after the close of the mainland China market. The iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) rose by 0.8% in premarket trading.

The annual economic planning conference, led by Chinese President Xi Jinping, called for proactive fiscal policy, as well as increasing the deficit and issuing more ultra-long bonds next year, according to the state media report. It added that the meeting also affirmed plans for China to moderately loosen monetary policy.

That sentiment echoed a high-level Monday meeting of the Politburo, the second-highest circle of power in the ruling Chinese Communist Party. That readout's use of "moderately loose" monetary policy had not appeared since the depths of the global financial crisis in 2008. That signaled a heightened urgency to shore up China's ailing economy and prepare for a potential trade war with the U.S., as Donald Trump returns to the White House.

The Politburo on Monday vowed to implement "more proactive" fiscal tools and "moderately loose" monetary policies in 2025, while ramping up "unconventional counter-cyclical adjustments" to boost domestic consumption "on all fronts," according to a readout by state-owned Xinhua.

Chinese officials have ramped up stimulus measures since late September, including several interest rate cuts, looser property purchase requirements, liquidity support for stock markets and a 10-trillion-yuan ($1.4 trillion) stimulus package over five years to alleviate local government debt problems.

However, recent economic data indicated that these steps have not proven sufficient to offset persisting deflationary pressure in the economy, fueling investors' hopes that Beijing would further amp up its stimulus measures to restore growth.

The country's consumer price inflation fell to a five-month low in November, while a deflation in wholesale prices lingers, with the producer price index sliding for the 26th straight month.

Chinese authorities have reiterated Beijing's intention to boost consumption throughout the year. Little in terms of policies has been put in place, other than a subsidy program to incentivize trading in used household appliances and electronic goods.

While the policy details and specific figures will only be announced at the National People's Congress next March, it is widely expected that Beijing will keep its next year's GDP growth target at "around 5%."

Policymakers may also set a higher-than-usual budget deficit target of up to 4% of gross domestic product, some economists forecast, which would allow more central government borrowing to support the flagging economy.