China strikes back with 125% tariffs on U.S. goods, starting April 12

China has retaliated against the U.S. President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs by raising its levies on U.S. goods to 125% from 84%, Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council said in a statement on Friday.

Trump administration confirmed to CNBC on Thursday that the U.S. tariff rate on Chinese imports now effectively totals 145%.

China on Friday retaliated against U.S. President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs by raising its levies on U.S. goods to 125% from 84%, according to a statement from the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council.

"Even if the U.S. continues to impose higher tariffs, it will no longer make economic sense and will become a joke in the history of world economy," the statement said, according to a CNBC translation.

"With tariff rates at the current level, there is no longer a market for U.S. goods imported into China," the statement said, adding that "if the U.S. government continues to increase tariffs on China, Beijing will ignore."

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The Trump administration confirmed to CNBC on Thursday that the U.S. tariff rate on Chinese imports now effectively totals 145%.

Hopes for a U.S.-China deal to resolve trade tensions have faded fast as Beijing has been hitting back in the last week with tit-for-tat duties on American goods and wide-ranging restrictions on U.S. businesses.

"It's unfortunate that the Chinese actually don't want to come and negotiate, because they are the worst offenders in the international trading system," U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox Business on Wednesday after China's raised tariffs to 84%.

"They have the most imbalanced economy in the history of the modern world, and I can tell you that this escalation is a loser for them," Bessent said.

Goldman Sachs on Thursday cut its China GDP forecast to 4% given the drag from U.S. trade tensions and slower global growth.

While Chinese exports to the U.S. only account for about 3 percentage points of China's total GDP, there's still a significant impact on employment, Goldman Sachs analysts said. They estimate around 10 million to 20 million workers in China are involved with U.S.-bound export businesses.

China on Friday reiterated that it will continue to "resolutely counter-attack and fight to the end" if the U.S. continues to infringe on China's interests.

The White House did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.