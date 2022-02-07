Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
United States

China's Property Developers Are Seen Having a Hard Time Accessing U.S. Bond Markets

By Sumathi Bala, CNBC

Noel Celis | AFP | Getty Images
  • China's property troubles will make it harder for developers in the country to access U.S. debt markets, according to Moody's Investors Service.
  • "We are seeing the trend of China property turmoil continuing to dampen enthusiasm for some high-yield issuance," Annalisa Di Chiara, a senior vice president at Moody's, told CNBC "Squawk Box Asia."
  • Given those funding conditions, "it's going to continue to remain a challenge for some of those issuers to access the U.S. dollar bond market," she said.

China's property troubles will make it harder for developers in the country to gain access to U.S. debt markets, according to Moody's Investors Service.

"We are seeing the trend of China property turmoil continuing to dampen enthusiasm for some high-yield issuance," Annalisa Di Chiara, a senior vice president at Moody's, told CNBC "Squawk Box Asia" on Monday.

China's property developers have about $35 billion worth of U.S. dollar-denominated debt that will come due this year, she added.

"If we were to carve out the refinancing needs for those issuers that have already defaulted, that probably carves out about $15 billion out of that $35 billion," said Di Chiara. That leaves around $20 billion in refinancing need for China's property developers.

Given the tight funding conditions, "it's going to continue to remain a challenge for some of those issuers to access the U.S. dollar bond market," she added.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Money Report

US: News 2 hours ago

Tesla Cut a Steering Component From Some Cars to Deal With Chip Shortage, Sources Say

markets 4 hours ago

Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed as Investors Assess Inflation and Central Bank Policy Outlook

Problems in China's property sector were in part worsened by the debt crisis at Evergrande — once China's second-largest property developer by sales. It racked up debts of more than $300 billion and is struggling to repay creditors. 

As debt worries within China's real estate sector have mounted, developers like Evergrande have tried to sell off their assets in recent months to ease the cash crunch.

Evergrande shares took a hit in recent days after its restructuring roadmap disappointed investors.

"We need to have some of these companies be able to access the U.S. dollar bond market, restore some of their liquidity and again see some stabilization in that property sector," Di Chiara said.

"I do think that as we go through this restructuring of Evergrande, some of the transparency will start to provide a little bit of a confidence for the investor base," she said.

Credit Suisse says it's time to pivot to China, and names 6 global stocks to buy

Apple suppliers, metaverse and more: JPMorgan names its top Asian tech stocks to buy

Morgan Stanley says these stocks are the best way to play China's $8 trillion metaverse opportunity

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

United StatesChinaU.S. Marketsreal estateAsia Markets
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us