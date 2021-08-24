Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
China

Chinese Electric Carmaker Xpeng Starts Exporting Flagship P7 Sedan for the First Time

By Arjun Kharpal, CNBC

VCG | Visual China Group | Getty Images
  • Chinese electric carmaker Xpeng Inc. began shipping its flagship P7 sedan to Norway on Tuesday, its first international market.
  • Xpeng expects to deliver P7 models to customers in Norway in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • The Guangzhou-based automaker also said that it is "accelerating" its move to establish a "full-scale" Norwegian operation that includes customer experience and charging facilities.

GUANGZHOU, China — Xpeng Inc. began shipping its flagship P7 sedan to Europe on Tuesday, underscoring the Chinese electric carmaker's ambitions to expand internationally.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The shipment of P7 models will be sent from the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou to Norway and is the first time Xpeng has shipped its flagship sedan to a market outside of China.

Norway is Xpeng's first international market and it has already delivered some units of its G3 SUV to customers there. In 2020, 54% of all new cars sold were electric, according to official government data, making it an attractive market for automakers.

Xpeng's rival Nio also plans to begin delivering cars to Norway this year.

Xpeng said a localized Norwegian version of the P7 rolled off its production line at its Zhaoqing factory in south China's Guangdong province. The carmaker expects to deliver P7 models to customers in Norway in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The Guangzhou-based automaker also said in a press release that it is "accelerating" its move to establish a "full-scale" Norwegian operation that includes customer experience, sales, delivery, services and charging facilities.

Money Report

markets 10 mins ago

China's Cyberspace Regulator Lays Out Two Main Conditions for Companies Wanting to Go Public

Airbnb Inc 1 hour ago

Airbnb Says It Plans to Temporarily House 20,000 Afghan Refugees

Xpeng has been ramping up its production capacity and model launches as competition in China's electric vehicle market intensifies. This month, Xpeng said it plans to double its production capacity at one of its key plants. Earlier this year, it launched another sedan called the P5, which starts at a price cheaper than Tesla's Model 3.

Here's what Wall Street analysts are saying about Tesla's AI day

Missed out on Tesla? Here's how you can ride on the EV boom, says one fund manager

Goldman Sachs names the electric vehicle makers it likes over next few years

In April when the P5 was launched, an Xpeng executive told CNBC the company would eventually sell the car to customers abroad, though he gave no timing on that.

To fuel its expansion, U.S.-listed Xpeng carried out a so-called dual primary listing in Hong Kong last month.

In July, Xpeng said it delivered 8,040 vehicles — a monthly record and a 228% increase year-on-year.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

ChinaTechnologyAutostransportationNorway
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us