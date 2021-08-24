Chinese Electric Carmaker Xpeng Starts Exporting Flagship P7 Sedan for the First Time

Chinese electric carmaker Xpeng Inc. began shipping its flagship P7 sedan to Norway on Tuesday, its first international market.

Xpeng expects to deliver P7 models to customers in Norway in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The Guangzhou-based automaker also said that it is "accelerating" its move to establish a "full-scale" Norwegian operation that includes customer experience and charging facilities.

GUANGZHOU, China — Xpeng Inc. began shipping its flagship P7 sedan to Europe on Tuesday, underscoring the Chinese electric carmaker's ambitions to expand internationally.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The shipment of P7 models will be sent from the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou to Norway and is the first time Xpeng has shipped its flagship sedan to a market outside of China.

Norway is Xpeng's first international market and it has already delivered some units of its G3 SUV to customers there. In 2020, 54% of all new cars sold were electric, according to official government data, making it an attractive market for automakers.

Xpeng's rival Nio also plans to begin delivering cars to Norway this year.

Xpeng said a localized Norwegian version of the P7 rolled off its production line at its Zhaoqing factory in south China's Guangdong province. The carmaker expects to deliver P7 models to customers in Norway in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The Guangzhou-based automaker also said in a press release that it is "accelerating" its move to establish a "full-scale" Norwegian operation that includes customer experience, sales, delivery, services and charging facilities.

Xpeng has been ramping up its production capacity and model launches as competition in China's electric vehicle market intensifies. This month, Xpeng said it plans to double its production capacity at one of its key plants. Earlier this year, it launched another sedan called the P5, which starts at a price cheaper than Tesla's Model 3.

In April when the P5 was launched, an Xpeng executive told CNBC the company would eventually sell the car to customers abroad, though he gave no timing on that.

To fuel its expansion, U.S.-listed Xpeng carried out a so-called dual primary listing in Hong Kong last month.

In July, Xpeng said it delivered 8,040 vehicles — a monthly record and a 228% increase year-on-year.