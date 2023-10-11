Chipotle plans price increases after pausing hikes this year

Chipotle will raise menu prices again, citing inflation.

The burrito chain had paused price hikes for more than a year after three rounds of raising menu prices in 13 months.

Inflation has cooled, but prices for many goods and services are still rising, just at a slower rate.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is planning to raise prices again.

"For the first time in over a year, we will be taking a modest price increase to offset inflation," Chipotle Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Laurie Schalow said in a statement to CNBC.

The company did not share how much menu prices will rise as a result of the decision.

After peaking last June, inflation has cooled. Prices for many goods and services are still rising but at a slower rate. The 12-month consumer price index rose 3.7% in August after climbing 8.3% a year earlier, according the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The burrito chain started hiking its menu prices in June 2021, citing the cost of rising wages for its employees. It raised its prices again during the first three months of 2022 and then again in July of that year.

But Chipotle paused its price hikes as some customers pulled back on restaurant spending and ingredient costs stabilized. In April, CEO Brian Niccol said the chain had demonstrated its pricing power but would hold off on raising prices any more. At that time, its prices were up roughly 10% compared with the year-ago period.

Three months later, Niccol said Chipotle would reconsider its pricing as the company's fourth quarter drew closer.

Chipotle's stock has risen 30% this year, giving it a market value of $50.1 billion. The company is expected to report its third-quarter earnings Oct. 26.

Insider first reported that Chipotle's prices are going up again.