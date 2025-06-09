Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Chipotle to launch Adobo Ranch dip after sluggish start to the year

By Amelia Lucas, CNBC

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s new Adobo Ranch dip
Source: Chipotle Mexican Grill
  • Chipotle is launching Adobo Ranch, its first dip since introducing queso blanco in 2020.
  • The burrito chain's sales have struggled this year as diners pull back their restaurant spending.
  • Ranch has overtaken ketchup in popularity, based on U.S. retail sales data from NIQ.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is hoping that Americans' love for ranch will boost its sales.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

On June 17, the burrito chain is launching Adobo Ranch, a spicier take on the iconic condiment that has transcended salads to adorn pizza, chicken wings and chips. The menu item is Chipotle's first new dip since queso blanco, which launched in 2020.

The debut comes as Chipotle tries to recover from a rough start to the year. In the first quarter, the company reported its first same-store sales decline since 2020. Executives cited a pullback from consumers who had become more concerned about the economy.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The company also lowered the top end of its outlook for full-year same-store sales growth and said traffic wouldn't grow until the second half of the year.

Shares of Chipotle have fallen 12% this year, dragging its market cap down to $71 billion.

But Adobo Ranch could help to boost the company's sales if it draws cautious diners back to the chain's restaurants.

Money Report

news 26 mins ago

5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

news 42 mins ago

Robinhood shares drop after the online brokerage fails to get the nod to join the S&P 500

The dipping sauce is made with adobo peppers, sour cream and herbs and spices, according to the company. Adding Adobo Ranch to an order will cost an extra 75 cents.

Ranch outsells ketchup, although NIQ retail sales data shows that mayo still holds the top spot as the favorite condiment of U.S. consumers.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us