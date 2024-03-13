Chubb CEO defends backing Trump appeal bond in E. Jean Carroll case

The CEO of the Chubb insurance company defended a subsidiary providing former President Donald Trump with a $91.6 million appeals bond in the case where he was found liable for defaming E. Jean Carroll after she accused him of rape.

"As the surety, we don't take sides," CEO Evan Greenberg wrote. "It would be wrong for us to do so and we are in no way supporting the defendant."

Greenberg was appointed by Trump as a member of the then-president's Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations in October 2018.

Chubb CEO Evan Greenberg, in a letter to investors obtained by CNBC's Contessa Brewer, said, "I am writing to you because I have been made aware of your concerns about the appeal bond by the company's surety division" provided to Trump.

Greenberg said that the decision to give Trump the bond "has nothing to do with the underlying merits" of the appeal, "or with favoring any of the parties in the case."

"As the surety, we don't take sides," Greenberg wrote. "It would be wrong for us to do so and we are in no way supporting the defendant. We are supporting and are part of the justice system plumbing included in this case."

Greenberg was named by Trump as a member of the then-president's Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations in October 2018.

