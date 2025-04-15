Money Report

Citigroup is set to report first-quarter earnings – here's what the Street expects

By Hugh Son, CNBC

Jane Fraser, CEO of Citigroup, attends a hearing on Annual Oversight of Wall Street Firms before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Dec. 6, 2023. 
Tom Williams | Cq-roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images
  • Citigroup is scheduled to report first-quarter earnings before the opening bell Tuesday.
  • Citigroup may have a key disadvantage when it comes to first-quarter earnings.
  • While its Wall Street peers feasted on booming stock trading revenue in the period, Citigroup's trading division is much more tilted to fixed income than equities.

Citigroup is scheduled to report first-quarter earnings before the opening bell Tuesday.

Here's what Wall Street expects:

  • Earnings: $1.85 per share, according to LSEG
  • Revenue: $21.29 billion, according to LSEG
  • Provision for credit losses: $2.57 billion, per StreetAccount
  • Trading Revenue: Fixed income of $4.33 billion, Equities of $1.4 billion, per StreetAccount

Citigroup may have a key disadvantage when it comes to first-quarter earnings.

While its Wall Street peers feasted on booming stock trading revenue in the period, Citigroup's trading division is much more tilted to fixed income than equities.

That may mean it doesn't have quite the tailwind from trading as its rivals did.

JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs each exceeded analysts' estimates on a boom in equities trading revenue as the banks took advantage of volatility in the quarter.

Shares of Citigroup have dropped 10% this year amid a broad selloff in banks related to President Donald Trump's tariff policies.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

