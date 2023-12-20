Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Citigroup to close global distressed-debt business as part of CEO Jane Fraser's overhaul

By Hugh Son,CNBC

Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Citigroup has decided to close its global distressed-debt group, sources told CNBC.
  • The bank is exiting businesses with poor returns as part of CEO Jane Fraser's overhaul.

Citigroup is shuttering another Wall Street business as CEO Jane Fraser pushes ahead with her overhaul of the bank, CNBC has learned.

The company decided to close its global distressed-debt group, according to people with direct knowledge of the move.

Citigroup is exiting businesses with poor returns to bolster the bank's odds of hitting Fraser's performance targets. Fraser announced the latest overhaul of the third biggest U.S. bank by assets in September, and has since moved to trim executives and pare back businesses. Internally, the effort is known as Project Bora Bora.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Last week, the bank announced it was closing its municipal-bond trading operations, a once-thriving business with about 100 employees that had fallen on hard times.

The distressed-debt group, which trades the bonds and other securities of companies in or approaching bankruptcy, employs about 40 people, said the people, who declined to be identified speaking about strategic moves.

Citigroup didn't immediately comment for this piece.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us