CNBC Daily Open: The S&P 500 may hit a record high

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are.

What you need to know today

Major market moves

Major U.S. stock indexes ended Thursday in the green, their fourth consecutive day of gains. Asia-Pacific markets traded higher Friday. Singapore's Straits Times Index climbed 0.3% after advanced estimates showed the country's economy growing 0.3% quarter on quarter, avoiding a technical recession. Separately, Australia appointed Michele Bullock as its next central bank governor, making her the first woman to lead the Reserve Bank of Australia.

Another promising inflation reading

U.S. wholesale prices in June rose 0.1% from a year ago, the smallest increase since 2020. That's lower than economists' expectation of 0.4%. Excluding food, energy and trade services, the core producer price index rose 0.1%, lower than the forecasted 0.2%. Viewed in tandem with June's cooler-than-expected consumer price index, it seems like inflation is slowing down in the U.S.

Disney minus

Disney is open to selling its TV assets or finding a strategic partner for them, CEO Bob Iger told CNBC's David Faber on Thursday. The media giant owns networks from broadcast station ABC to cable-TV channels like ESPN. Iger also said Disney will slow down on producing content for its Marvel and Star Wars franchises, acknowledging increased output might have "diluted focus and attention."

Celsius charges

Former Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky was arrested Thursday on federal securities fraud charges, a source told CNBC. Celsius, which was charged by the SEC and CFTC with scheming to defraud investors out of billions, agreed to pay a $4.7 billion settlement. The crypto exchange faced years of issues before filing for bankruptcy in 2022, CNBC previously reported.

[PRO] Bullish on earnings

The second-quarter earnings season has kicked off. CNBC Pro searched for companies that analysts are bullish on, and which are due to report earnings next week. All of the stocks that made the cut have had their earnings per share estimates revised upward at least 8% over the past six months.

The bottom line

Two days of cooler-than-expected inflation data juiced markets, giving major indexes their fourth day of gains in a row.

The S&P 500 increased 0.85%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up 0.14% and the Nasdaq Composite popped 1.58%. The S&P and Nasdaq hit 52-week highs.

Furthermore, unlike the artificial intelligence rally in May, where most of the market gains were driven by seven stocks, Thursday's rally looks broad and deep, CNBC's Scott Schnipper notes. "Almost 2.4 stocks are rising Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange for every 1 decline," Schnipper writes. That could suggest markets have legs to ascend further.

Indeed, the big news yesterday isn't how well markets have been doing, but how much further they could progress — at least in the eyes of analysts.

"For first time in 2023 we are currently being asked by multiple clients if we think the S&P 500 is now on track to clock an [all-time high] before year end. I am going with a yes on this," Goldman Sachs partner John Flood wrote in a note Wednesday.

How high would that be? As high as 5,000 points, according to Peter Essele, head of portfolio management for Commonwealth Financial Network.

Tom Lee, who correctly called the stock market rally after June's softer-than-forecast inflation report, has a more modest target for the S&P. But he agrees that it could hit a record high — if recessionary fears can be dispelled by a strong earnings season.

JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citi and BlackRock are some of the big names set to report earnings later today. They'll give investors an idea of how the consumer and investment banking sectors — bellwethers of the general economy — are doing, and whether a new peak for the S&P is truly within reach.