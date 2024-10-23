Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Coca-Cola tops earnings estimates, as higher prices offset sluggish demand

By Amelia Lucas,CNBC

Vintage Coca-Cola bottles are seen in a shop window in Manhattan, New York City, on July 15, 2024.
Beata Zawrzel | Nurphoto | Getty Images
  • Coca-Cola posted earnings and revenue that topped expectations.
  • Higher prices helped to offset sluggish demand for beverages.

Coca-Cola on Wednesday reported quarterly earnings and revenue that topped analysts' expectations.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Shares of the company rose less than 1% in premarket trading.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG:

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.
  • Earnings per share: 77 cents adjusted vs. 74 cents expected
  • Revenue: $11.95 billion adjusted vs. $11.60 billion expected

Coke reported third-quarter net income attributable to shareholders of $2.85 billion, or 66 cents per share, down from $3.09 billion, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 77 cents per share.

Money Report

news 40 mins ago

‘Time to be a little bit cautious': Norway's $1.8 trillion wealth fund issues stock market warning

news 57 mins ago

Trump tariffs likely to lead to higher U.S. interest rates, head of Institute of International Finance says

Adjusted net sales of $11.95 billion were roughly flat from a year earlier.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us