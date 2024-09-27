Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Commerzbank and UniCredit set to meet as takeover prospect looms

By Sophie Kiderlin,CNBC

A Commerzbank AG bank branch, in the financial district of Frankfurt, Germany, on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024.
Krisztian Bocsi | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Commerzbank and UniCredit are set to begin talks Friday, with the German bank on the defensive over a potential takeover after its Italian counterpart unexpectedly increased its stake earlier this month.
  • Incoming Commerzbank chief executive Bettina Orlopp on Thursday said that the two banks would "exchange views" Friday.
  • Her comments on Thursday came as the bank's board of managing directors and supervisory board unanimously said they supported Commerzbank's current strategy at an annual meeting.

Commerzbank and UniCredit are set to begin talks Friday, with the German bank on the defensive over a potential takeover after its Italian counterpart unexpectedly increased its stake earlier this month.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Incoming Commerzbank Chief Executive Bettina Orlopp on Thursday said the two banks would "exchange views" Friday, Reuters reported. Speaking at a financial conference, Orlopp said the German bank was open minded, but that the speed of synergies and risks needed to be considered.

UniCredit earlier this month took a 9% stake in Commerzbank, before looking to boost it to 21% earlier this week and putting in a request to hold as much as a 29.9% stake in the German bank, hinting at a potential takeover bid. The action took the German government, which also owns a stake in the bank, and the management of Commerzbank by surprise.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Orlopp said Thursday she would not get involved with "crazy" sell-downs or "stupid things," according to Reuters.

A 10-year veteran of Commerzbank, Orlopp was announced Tuesday as the incoming CEO, replacing Manfred Knof who is set to leave the bank at the end of this month.

Money Report

news 9 mins ago

CNBC Daily Open: More all-time highs? Yes please

news 59 mins ago

China optimism is surging. Why some investors are cautious

Her comments on Thursday came as the bank's board of managing directors and supervisory board unanimously said they supported Commerzbank's current strategy at an annual meeting. Germany's second-largest lender said in a Thursday statement that the implementation of its strategy plans until 2027 was "progressing rapidly."

"Commerzbank is continuously expanding its independent position as a strong pillar in the German banking market and a reliable partner to the domestic economy," Jens Weidmann, chairman of the supervisory board, commented.

The statement also noted that the board of managing directors was now expecting the bank's return on tangible equity and payouts to shareholders to be bigger than so far anticipated.

The potential for a takeover or merger has been met with opposition from Germany's government and several senior figures at Commerzbank. Supervisory board member Stefan Wittmann this week told CNBC he hoped a hostile takeover could be avoided, and said major job losses could occur if it became a reality.

Some investors however have in recent days suggested they would be open to talks about a potential merger.

Orlopp herself earlier this month told journalists that the process had taken Commerzbank by surprise, but urged a calm approach.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us