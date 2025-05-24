Companies turn to AI to navigate Trump tariff turbulence

Tech firms are using AI to analyze how their clients' global supply chains are affected by U.S. President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs.

Salesforce developed an AI tariff agent that it says can "instantly process changes for all 20,000 product categories in the U.S. customs system."

Uncertainty from the U.S. tariff measures "presents AI's moment to shine," according to Zack Kass, a former OpenAI executive.

Businesses are turning to artificial intelligence tools to help them navigate real-world turbulence in global trade.

Several tech firms told CNBC say they're deploying the nascent technology to visualize businesses' global supply chains — from the materials that are used to form products, to where those goods are being shipped from — and understand how they're affected by U.S. President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs.

Last week, Salesforce said it had developed a new import specialist AI agent that can "instantly process changes for all 20,000 product categories in the U.S. customs system and then take action on them" as needed, to help navigate changes to tariff systems.

Engineers at the U.S. software giant used the Harmonized Tariff Schedule, a 4,400-page document of tariffs on goods imported to the U.S., to inform answers generated by the agent.

"The sheer pace and complexity of global tariff changes make it nearly impossible for most businesses to keep up manually," Eric Loeb, executive vice president of government affairs at Salesforce, told CNBC. "In the past, companies might have relied on small teams of in-house experts to keep pace."

Firms say that AI systems are enabling them to take decisions on adjustments to their global supply chains much faster.

Andrew Bell, chief product officer of supply chain management software firm Kinaxis, said that manufacturers and distributors looking to inform their response to tariffs are using his firm's machine learning technology to assess their products and the materials that go into them, as well as external signals like news articles and macroeconomic data.

"With that information, we can start doing some of those simulations of, here is a particular part that is in your build material that has a significant tariff. If you switched to using this other part instead, what would the impact be overall?" Bell told CNBC.

'AI's moment to shine'

Trump's tariffs list — which covers dozens of countries — has forced companies to rethink their supply chains and pricing, with the likes of Walmart and Nike already raising prices on some products. The U.S. imported about $3.3 trillion of goods in 2024, according to census data.

Uncertainty from the U.S. tariff measures "actually probably presents AI's moment to shine," Zack Kass, a futurist and former head of OpenAI's go-to-market strategy, told CNBC's Silvia Amaro at the Ambrosetti Forum in Italy last month.

"If you wonder how hard things could get without AI vis-a-vis automation, and what would happen in a world where you can't just employ a bunch of people overnight, AI presents this alternative proposal," he added.

Nagendra Bandaru, managing partner and global head of technology services at Indian IT giant Wipro, said clients are using the company's agentic AI solutions "to pivot supplier strategies, adjust trade lanes, and manage duty exposure dynamically as policy landscapes evolve."

Wipro says it uses a range of AI systems — both proprietary and supplied by third parties — from large language models to traditional machine learning and computer vision techniques to inspect physical assets in cross-border transit.

'Not a silver bullet'

While it preferred to keep company names confidential, Wipro said that firms using its AI products to navigate Trump's tariffs range from a Fortune 500 electronics manufacturer with factories in Asia to an automotive parts supplier exporting to Europe and North America.

"AI is a powerful enabler — but not a silver bullet," Bandaru told CNBC. "It doesn't replace trade policy strategy, it enhances it by transforming global trade from a reactive challenge into a proactive, data-driven advantage."

AI was already a key investment priority for global firms prior to Trump's sweeping tariff announcements on April. Nearly three-quarters of business leaders ranked AI and generative AI in their top three technologies for investment in 2025, according to a report by Capgemini published in January.

"There are a number of ways AI can assist companies dealing with the tariffs and resulting uncertainty. But any AI solution's success will be predicated on the quality of the data it has access to," Ajay Agarwal, partner at Bain Capital Ventures, told CNBC.

The venture capitalist said that one of his portfolio companies, FourKites, uses supply chain network data with AI to help firms understand the logistics impacts of adjusting suppliers due to tariffs.

"They are working with a number of Fortune 500 companies to leverage their agents for freight and ocean to provide this level of visibility and intelligence," Agarwal said.

"Switching suppliers may reduce tariffs costs, but might increase lead times and transportation costs," he added. "In addition, the volatility of the tariffs [has] severely impacted the rates and capacity available in both the ocean and the domestic freight networks."

