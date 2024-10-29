Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Consumer confidence surges as election nears, while job openings move lower

By Jeff Cox,CNBC

Pedestrians walk past a “hiring now” sign posted outside Wegmans in New York City.
Adam Jeffery | CNBC
  • The Conference Board's consumer confidence index for October rose more than 11% to a reading of 138, its biggest single-month acceleration since March 2021.
  • Job openings slid to 7.44 million in September, down more than 400,000 from the previous month's downwardly revised level and the lowest since January 2021.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Consumers grew more optimistic about the U.S. economy heading into the contentious presidential election even as job openings hit multi-year lows, according to separate reports released Tuesday.

The Conference Board's consumer confidence index for October rose more than 11% to a reading of 138, its biggest one-month acceleration since March 2021. Along with that, the board's expectations index of future conditions jumped nearly 8%, to a reading of 89.1 that is well clear of the sub-80 level that indicates a recession.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been looking for a headline number of 99.5.

"Consumers' assessments of current business conditions turned positive," said Dana Peterson, the board's chief economist. "Views on the current availability of jobs rebounded after several months of weakness, potentially reflecting better labor market data."

That sentiment was seemingly at odds with a Bureau of Labor Statistics report showing that job openings slid to 7.44 million in September, off more than 400,000 from the previous month's downwardly revised level and the lowest since January 2021. That number was also below a Wall Street forecast of 8.0 million.

Money Report

news 15 mins ago

Microsoft's GitHub expands beyond OpenAI, lets developers use AI models from Anthropic, Google

news 26 mins ago

Alphabet to report Q3 earnings after the bell

The drop in openings took the ratio of job vacancies to available workers below 1.1 to 1. In mid-2022, the number was greater than 2 to 1.

Though the openings level moved lower, hires rose 123,000 on the month. Separations were little changed, while quits fell by 107,000.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us