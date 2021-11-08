COP26 Kicks Off Second Week in Glasgow After Landmark Deals on Coal, Deforestation and Methane

Live updates throughout the day as government officials from around the world gather in Glasgow, U.K., for the U.N. climate conference COP26.

All times below are U.S. East Coast time.

International lawmakers, business leaders and activists are convening in Glasgow, U.K., for the second week of the COP26 climate summit.

Delegates are being asked to accelerate action on climate change and commit to more ambitious cuts in greenhouse gas emissions, all in an effort to limit global temperature rises.

4:53 a.m.: Is COP26 itself guilty of 'greenwashing'?

An increasing number of companies have been accused of "greenwashing" recently, that is, they've been accused of making false claims about the sustainability of their products or business practices.

Summits like COP26 are meant to draw attention to climate change and much of the discussion in Glasgow has been aimed at what businesses can do to change their own practices, but not everyone is impressed.

Nino Tronchetti Provera, the founder of Ambienta, an asset manager focused on investments driven by environmental sustainability, told CNBC he no longer attends COP climate summits "because they no longer achieve any results."

"Half of what is being discussed in Glasgow is against the environment, because it's very much affected by lobbying," he said. "A lot of the things politicians are discussing today are against the planet, they're not in favor of the planet."

4:33 a.m.: COP26 summit attendees include hundreds of fossil fuel lobbyists, human rights group says

Human rights group Global Witness has released a report stating that the COP26 summit has granted access to "at least 503 fossil fuel lobbyists, affiliated with some of the world's biggest polluting oil and gas giants."



Data analysis of the UN's provisional list of named attendees, carried out by Corporate Accountability, Corporate Europe Observatory, Glasgow Calls Out Polluters and Global Witness, showed that "corporate actors with a stake in the continued burning of fossil fuels have been enjoying access to these critical talks," Global Witness said Monday.

"Researchers counted the number of individuals either directly affiliated with fossil fuel corporations, including the likes of Shell, Gazprom and BP or attending as members of delegations that act on behalf of the fossil fuel industry."

If the fossil fuel lobby were a country delegation at COP it would be the largest, with 503 delegates – two dozen more than the largest country delegation, Global Witness said.



3:40 a.m.: Corporate change won't be immediate but 'has to start now,' business leader says

As the COP26 summit continues in Glasgow, 95 leading U.K. business have pledged to reverse the negative environmental impacts caused by their operations by the end of the decade.



The move is part of the Council for Sustainable Business' Get Nature Positive campaign, and includes the likes of Barclays, GSK and Unilever among its signatories.



Liv Garfield, chief executive of water services company Severn Trent and the CEO of the Council of Sustainable Business, told CNBC that it was time for change.

"If you think, for example, about food retail and think of all the changes that somebody like a Sainsburys has got to make to be able to halve the environmental impact of the average shoppers' basket by 2030, there are a thousand gazillion different projects they're going to have to work on. So it can't be immediate because it is hard, but it does have to start now," Garfield told CNBC Monday.



She called on more businesses to join the council, saying "the very best companies are proud of their environmental commitments."

2:06 a.m.: Second week of COP26 ‘where the rubber hits the road’

To prevent the worst of what the climate crisis has in store, delegates still need to iron out a plan to contain global temperature rises to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels — and there is not yet any clear indication that this is going to happen.

Ministers arriving in Glasgow this week will strive to resolve sticking points and conclude the talks with an agreement that is sufficient to avoid more frequent and progressively worse climate impacts. COP26 President Alok Sharma has described this as the moment "where the rubber hits the road."

The first week of the U.N.-brokered talks saw a blizzard of climate pledges, with countries promising to end and reverse deforestation, phase out coal and reduce methane emissions by 30% by 2030.

Business leaders and financial institutions have pledged to invest more in "net zero-aligned projects." This has since been criticized, however, for "missing the point" on fossil fuels.

1:58 a.m.: What’s on Monday’s agenda?

Monday's main program is focused on the loss and damage caused by global warming and how countries can adapt to climate change.

Delegates gathering at COP26 on Monday will hear speakers from countries on the frontlines of the climate crisis, including indigenous communities.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama will speak at the climate summit during the afternoon session.

A meeting on the fashion industry's role in reducing global emissions will take place, as well as an assembly of the G-77 and China — a group of 134 developing countries plus China.

