COP26 Summit Nears Conclusion After Surprise U.S.-China Pledge to Tackle Climate Change

International lawmakers, business leaders and activists are convened in Glasgow, U.K. on Thursday in the final days of the COP26 climate summit.

Delegates have been asked to accelerate action on climate change and commit to more ambitious cuts in greenhouse gas emissions, all in an effort to limit global temperature rises.

06:37 a.m.: What's on the agenda Thursday?

The COP26 summit is entering its final few days with the closure of negotiations beginning on Friday and winding down on Saturday.



Delegates and activists will be digesting the surprise pledge from China and the U.S., the world's biggest carbon polluters, to increase cooperation on climate action.



China's climate envoy Xie Zhenhua told reporters on Wednesday that the two countries had struck an agreement that calls for "concrete and pragmatic" regulations in decarbonization, reducing methane emissions and fighting deforestation, Xie said, according to Reuters.

The U.S.' Climate Envoy John Kerry commented that the declaration is a "step in the right direction."

The summit's focus on Thursday will be on 'Cities, Regions and Built Environment' and looking to advance climate "action in the places we live, from communities, through to cities and regions," COP26's organizers say.

