CoreWeave shares soar 17% after $2 billion debt offering

CoreWeave shares popped more than 18% after announcing a $2 billion debt offering.

The renter of artificial intelligence data centers said it had priced the notes at 9.25%, with a June 2030 maturity date. The deal represents a $500 million increase from its initial announcement.

CoreWeave said it plans to use the capital to pay off outstanding debt. The company confirmed to CNBC that the debt offering was five times oversubscribed.

In its first-quarter earnings report last week, CoreWeave said that it raised a total of $17.2 billion in equity and debt "to support its strategy to drive the next generation of cloud computing for the future of AI." The company topped revenues expectations but posted a wider-than-expected net loss.

