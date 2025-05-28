Federal trade court strikes down Trump's reciprocal tariffs

A federal court struck down President Trump's reciprocal tariffs in a ruling out Wednesday.

A three-judge panel on the Court of International Trade said President exceeded "any authority granted" by the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

The suit was brought on behalf of five U.S.-based businesses that rely on imports.

A federal court ruled Wednesday that President Donald Trump exceeded his authority with his reciprocal tariffs, dealing a blow to a major tenet of the president's economic agenda.

A three-judge panel at the U.S. Court of International Trade ruled that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, a 1977 law that Trump invoked to justify the tariffs, does not actually give the president the power to unilaterally implement the sweeping duties.

"The Worldwide and Retaliatory Tariff Orders exceed any authority granted to the President by IEEPA to regulate importation by means of tariffs," the judges wrote in their ruling.

"The Trafficking Tariffs fail because they do not deal with the threats set forth in those orders," they continued.

Dow futures jumped 500 points on news of the ruling.

Implementing tariffs typically requires congressional approval, but Trump chose to bypass Congress by declaring a national economic emergency, and using the purported emergency as justification for invoking the tariffs on his own.

The Trump administration swiftly appealed the ruling Wednesday to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

"Foreign countries' nonreciprocal treatment of the United States has fueled America's historic and persistent trade deficits," White House spokesperson Kush Desai said in a statement after the order.

"These deficits have created a national emergency that has decimated American communities, left our workers behind, and weakened our defense industrial base – facts that the court did not dispute."

"It is not for unelected judges to decide how to properly address a national emergency," Desai added.

Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield, one of the lead plaintiffs in the case, called the ruling "a victory not just for Oregon, but for working families, small businesses, and everyday Americans."

"President Trump's sweeping tariffs were unlawful, reckless, and economically devastating," Rayfield said in a statement late Wednesday. "They triggered retaliatory measures, inflated prices on essential goods, and placed an unfair burden on American families, small businesses and manufacturers."

The ruling — and subsequent Trump administration appeal — likely set up a bitter legal battle that could wind up at the Supreme Court.

The suit was brought on behalf of five U.S. businesses that rely on imports from the U.S. to some extent. The judges said that Trump's tariff orders were "unlawful as to all," not just the plaintiffs, so there would be "no question here of narrowly tailored relief."

The judges ordered the challenged tariffs to be "vacated and their operation permanently enjoined."

Trump announced on April 2 sweeping reciprocal tariffs on imports from nations around the world, ranging from 11% to 84%. Days later, on April 9, he issued a 90-day pause, but kept in place the 10% baseline tariffs on most products entering the country.

One of the issues the three-judge panel took with Trump's tariff regime was that the they did not see a clear connection between the purported emergency that Trump was using to justify tariffs, and what tariffs actually do in practice.

For example, the judges singled out Trump's early 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico and 10% tariff on China.

The tariffs were necessary, Trump had argued at the time, because the countries had failed to "arrest, seize, detain, or otherwise intercept" drugs and drug traffickers.

But the judges found that there was no clear link between the president's stated goal, namely cutting international drug trafficking, and the method Trump was using to pursue it: charging import duties on legal trade.

"Customs's collection of tariffs on lawful imports does not evidently relate to foreign governments' efforts 'to arrest, seize, detain, or otherwise intercept' bad actors within their respective jurisdictions," they wrote.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.