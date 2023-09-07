Covid is surging again—you may want to mask up in these 3 scenarios, says infectious diseases doctor

While a new subvariant is causing increasing hospitalizations across the country and we await the updated Covid-19 vaccines, now may be a good time to put your mask back on, doctors say. Especially in certain settings like on plane rides and trips on the subway.

The percentage of people who said they wore a mask outside of their home in the U.S. decreased from about 57% in January 2022 to around 27% in January of 2023, according to data compiled by the Covid States Project.

Yet, "masks still provide good protection," says Dr. Andrew Pavia, chief of the division of pediatric infectious diseases at the University of Utah and director of hospital epidemiology at Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital.

"People at substantial risk need to be thinking about using masks again, and it's not a terrible decision for anyone who wants to reduce their risk."

Pavia still believes that masking should be a personal decision, but adds that there are certain instances, regardless of your health status and age, where masking would benefit you and others.

Consider masking again if any of these situations apply to you

Pavia recommends wearing a mask again in crowded, public spaces if you're:

Getting married or attending a wedding soon

Going on a big trip in the near future

Taking care of someone who's immunocompromised

In these situations, "you really don't want to get infected, and that might be a reason to consider that it's time to wear a mask," Pavia tells CNBC Make It.

For those at a high risk of severe complications of Covid, he suggests wearing a mask in public spaces with many people, especially enclosed areas like a plane or a crowded subway.

"Nobody really wants to get Covid," says Pavia. "It's fine to increase your protection."

