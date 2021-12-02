Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

Cramer Says Stocks Are ‘Still Badly Oversold' Even After Wall Street's Big Rally

By Matthew J. Belvedere, CNBC

Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images
  • CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday that trying to get into the mindset of the stock market "can be hard to fathom," especially with Wall Street's recent volatility.
  • Cramer said there was just "too much negativity" in market coming into Thursday's session, "which made it easy for stocks to rally."
  • However, if omicron is worse than the delta Covid variant, the "Mad Money" host said, "then we'll look back on today's bullishness as a temporary condition of insanity."
Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday that trying to get into the mindset of the stock market "can be hard to fathom," especially with Wall Street's recent volatility on the developments surrounding the new omicron Covid variant. "Sentiment's a fickle beast," he added.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 617 points or 1.8% despite two more omicron cases being reported in the U.S. on Thursday while the market was open. Five more cases were reported after the market closed. Dow futures in after hours trading turned negative. The first U.S. case reported the day before swung the Dow from a 520-point gain to a 460-point loss.

Money Report

coronavirus 26 mins ago

How to Get the Free At-Home Covid Tests Promised by White House

coronavirus 38 mins ago

WHO Says Omicron Covid Variant Detected in 38 Countries, Early Data Suggests It's More Contagious Than Delta

"Investors now seem to accept the omicron variant as just a new fact of life. Of course, if this strain turns out to be worse than delta and we start seeing a huge wave of hospitalizations, then we'll look back on today's bullishness as a temporary condition of insanity," Cramer said on "Mad Money."

But for now, Cramer said there was just "too much negativity" in market coming into Thursday's session, "which made it easy for stocks to rally." In addition to Wednesday's decline, the Dow fell more than 1.8% on Tuesday after a brief respite Monday. Blue chips sank 2.5% in Friday's holiday-shortened session after omicron was revealed to have been discovered in South Africa.

"We're still badly oversold" even after Thursday's rally, Cramer said, pointing to a S&P proprietary oscillator that he follows closely and the elevated Vix, or what's referred to the fear gauge. "Too much fear means you need to look for buys," he said. However. the Vix, short for the CBOE's Volatility Index, did drop 10% in Thursday's bullish session.

"After a terrific day like today, some people will jump to sell stocks because they feel like they've gotten lucky," Cramer said. "What you need to consider is that there are many others who were waiting for the shelling to stop so they can go over the top and buy. That's where we are right now."

Cramer said the bottom line is to "hold tight" because high prices could be ahead for what he calls "down-and-out stocks that have suddenly been given a new lease on life."

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusBusinessmarketsinvestingBusiness News
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us