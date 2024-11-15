Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lighting Round: Dow is ‘very hard to own here'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: ‘Pass’ on General Motors
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Block: "I've been behind this stock for a very, very long time...This stock has now had a major move at last, and it's not done."

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Northern Trust: "Northern Trust is very good, but I'll see your Northern Trust and I'll tell you one we've been buying for [the CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust] which is BlackRock, and I think it's better."

Dow: "Dow is very hard to own here...Dow has to do an upside surprise."

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Super Group: "Super Group finally broke out...You want to own that stock."

Sprouts Farmers Market: "That is a quality operator."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

Cramer says an RFK Jr.-run HHS ultimately won't tank junk food and drug industries

news 2 hours ago

Jim Cramer's week ahead: Earnings from Nvidia, TJX and Walmart

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of BlackRock.

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us