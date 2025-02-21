Money Report

Cramer's Lighting Round: ‘Hold on' to FTAI Aviation

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer's Lightning Round: Merck is a buy
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Whirlpool: "I didn't like that quarter at all...Move on."

FTAI Aviation: "You've got a good one. I think you just hold on to it."

Broadcom: "I like Broadcom so much...It is just terrific, and I'd like at the pull back to be able to buy more."

Brookfield: "They are real shrewd operators...That's the kind of stock that can go down, and then I'd be a buyer, not a seller."

Innodata: "What a stock...That is what I call a hero stock."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Broadcom.

